Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $517,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 260,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 121,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

