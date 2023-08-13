DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the July 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 543,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

NASDAQ:DHCAW remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. DHC Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.24.

