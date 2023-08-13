dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.01

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003429 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.55 million and approximately $338.24 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00283445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013514 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00021053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,278,737 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99239384 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $385.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

