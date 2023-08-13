dForce USD Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $32.29 million and $321.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00283123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013733 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020871 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,295,399 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01041045 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $339.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

