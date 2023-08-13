Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $170.04

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €170.04 ($186.86) and traded as high as €171.95 ($188.96). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €171.40 ($188.35), with a volume of 238,059 shares traded.
Deutsche Börse Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is €167.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €170.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.69.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
