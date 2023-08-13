Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GoodRx from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.75, a PEG ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.06. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 1,415.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

