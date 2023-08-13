Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $75.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIVN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.82.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $70.49 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,297,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $87,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,338.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Five9 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

