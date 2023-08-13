Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 262 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,430 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 146.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 366,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,506,000 after acquiring an additional 217,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $76.90. 2,742,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

