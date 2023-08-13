Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,900 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 0.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 123,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 21,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,210,343. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,483,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,810,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

