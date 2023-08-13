Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kroger were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,898,160. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

