Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.64. 14,046,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,991,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.29. The firm has a market cap of $776.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

