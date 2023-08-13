Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 58 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in McKesson were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 110.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $439,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

McKesson Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MCK traded up $6.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.06. 666,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,658. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.43. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $51,488,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,472 shares of company stock worth $8,737,964 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

