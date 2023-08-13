Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,150,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 128,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 54,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 38.2% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 31.3% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $36.04. 16,609,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,868,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $203.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.