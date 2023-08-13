Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

