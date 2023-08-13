Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 1,556 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,720,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,018,312. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

