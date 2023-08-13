Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 14,727 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,822,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,727 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 20.2% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators owned 1.81% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $51,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 874,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,365. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

