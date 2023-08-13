Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DEN. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

DEN stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. Denbury has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $328.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. Denbury had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Denbury by 3,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

