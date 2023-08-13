Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Delta Apparel from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLA opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.50. Delta Apparel has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $106.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Apparel news, insider Jeffery Neil Stillwell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,954.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Apparel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLA. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 14.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Delta Apparel in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

