Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 145,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $435.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $413.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

