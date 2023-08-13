DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $5.44 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00185890 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00050134 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028754 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018165 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003391 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.