Decred Price Reaches $14.74 on Major Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.74 or 0.00050117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $227.04 million and $896,895.29 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00186230 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00028810 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018119 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,407,956 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

