Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Trading Down 3%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) fell 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.57 and last traded at C$8.10. 46,836 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 15,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.35.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$143.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Decisive Dividend alerts:

Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Decisive Dividend had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of C$30.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Decisive Dividend Co. will post 0.4864407 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Decisive Dividend

In other Decisive Dividend news, Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$38,250.00. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Decisive Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisive Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.