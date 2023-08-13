Decentralized Social Self Reported Market Cap Hits $94.12 Million (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $94.12 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00030515 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

