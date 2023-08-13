Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Shares Sold by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC owned about 0.78% of Davis Select International ETF worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,893,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,515,000 after acquiring an additional 434,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 175,974 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 450,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DINT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. 50,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $160.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.68.

Davis Select International ETF Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

