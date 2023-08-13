Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Update

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 99.6% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDS remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 67,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,547. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.