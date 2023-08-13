Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the July 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Dassault Systèmes Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DASTY stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.47. 34,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,731. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.1861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Dassault Systèmes’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is 22.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter worth $496,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter worth $876,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DASTY

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.