Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the July 15th total of 799,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,974.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DCNSF remained flat at $19.49 during trading hours on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dai-ichi Life
- Why Average Daily Trading Volume Matters to Every Investor
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.