D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

D2L Price Performance

DTLIF stock remained flat at C$7.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. D2L has a 1 year low of C$4.61 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTLIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of D2L from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of D2L from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About D2L

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

