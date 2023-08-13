CWS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.1% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.87. The company has a market cap of $447.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.32.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

