cVault.finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $59,359.32 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $5,778.83 or 0.19646707 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $57.79 million and $59,359.32 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

