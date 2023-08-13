Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Stephens

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Cutera from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cutera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cutera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

CUTR opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $259.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.57. Cutera has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $54.04.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.04). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cutera will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $10,963,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cutera by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after acquiring an additional 252,400 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth about $5,719,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cutera by 652.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 219,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Cutera by 38.4% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 535,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 148,600 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

