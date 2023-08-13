Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Down 27.8% in July

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 997,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Cummins by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMI opened at $238.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins has a twelve month low of $200.40 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.05 and its 200 day moving average is $237.72.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.18%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

