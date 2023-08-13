Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.88. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, True Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

