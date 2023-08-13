CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Raised to $10.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CS Disco from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CS Disco from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Shares of LAW opened at $10.08 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 55.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in CS Disco by 96.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the first quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

