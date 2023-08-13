Crypterium (CRPT) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Crypterium has a market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,177,636 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

