Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Short Interest Down 32.2% in July

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,000 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the July 15th total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,650.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROMF. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of CROMF stock remained flat at $10.75 during trading hours on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $13.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

