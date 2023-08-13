Critical Survey: Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) & Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY)

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Free Report) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Voyager Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Voyager Digital and Debenhams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voyager Digital -12.60% -23.41% -1.16% Debenhams N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voyager Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Debenhams 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Voyager Digital and Debenhams, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voyager Digital and Debenhams’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voyager Digital $175.06 million 0.00 -$51.49 million ($0.30) 0.00 Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00

Voyager Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Voyager Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Voyager Digital beats Debenhams on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd. and changed its name to Voyager Digital Ltd. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

