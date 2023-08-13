Critical Survey: Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) and Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) and Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Geox and Rocky Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geox N/A N/A N/A Rocky Brands 1.83% 5.91% 2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Geox and Rocky Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geox 0 0 0 0 N/A Rocky Brands 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Rocky Brands has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.94%. Given Rocky Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rocky Brands is more favorable than Geox.

11.8% of Geox shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Rocky Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geox and Rocky Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geox N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -13.67 Rocky Brands $496.68 million 0.29 $20.47 million $1.24 15.52

Rocky Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Geox. Geox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rocky Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rocky Brands beats Geox on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geox

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels. The company is headquartered in Montebelluna, Italy. Geox S.p.A. is a subsidiary of LIR S.r.l.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers. Retail segment sells its products directly to consumers through its websites comprising rockyboots.com, georgiaboot.com, durangoboot.com, muckbootcompany.com, xtratuf.com, lehighoutfitters.com, lehighsafetyshoes.com, and slipgrips.com; and third-party marketplaces and Rocky Outdoor Gear Stores. The Contract Manufacturing segment include private label sales and any sales to customers which are contracted to manufacture a specific footwear product for a customer and include sales to the U.S. Military. In addition, it serves industrial and construction workers, as well as workers in the hospitality industry, such as restaurants or hotels; farmers and ranchers; consumers enamored with western influenced fashion; commercial military personnel; hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking enthusiasts; law enforcement, security personnel, and postal employees; and for the U.S. military personnel. Rocky Brands, Inc. was formerly known as William Brooks Shoe Co. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Nelsonville, Ohio.

