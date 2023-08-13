Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Robert W. Baird

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $903.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $24.58.

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $288,094.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at $12,836,881.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Coelho Rogerio Vivaldi acquired 5,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $110,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 14,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $288,094.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,805 shares in the company, valued at $12,836,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,463 shares of company stock worth $2,437,201. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

