Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.20 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crew Energy

Crew Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

About Crew Energy

CWEGF opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. Its principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Tower in northeast British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.