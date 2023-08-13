Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

CCAP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 345,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

