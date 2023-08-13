Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the July 15th total of 186,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

CCAP traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.05. The stock had a trading volume of 345,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.85 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 49.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.