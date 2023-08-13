Creditcoin Trading Down 6.2% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $51.19 million and $19.05 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003407 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 247,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

