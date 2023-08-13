Credit Suisse Group Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 500

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 525 ($6.71) to GBX 500 ($6.39) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Glencore from GBX 575 ($7.35) to GBX 560 ($7.16) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 560 ($7.16) to GBX 550 ($7.03) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.92) to GBX 610 ($7.80) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC lowered Glencore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $569.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Glencore

Glencore Stock Down 1.5 %

Glencore Company Profile

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Glencore has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Free Report)

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.