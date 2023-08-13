Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 313,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEF. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,811,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 876.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,111,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485,867 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 414,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 404,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,780,000 after purchasing an additional 388,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,268,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,453,000 after purchasing an additional 363,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $17.83 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.12.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

