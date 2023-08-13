Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 2,460,281 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Cowen AND Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,696,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460,281 shares during the period. Innoviz Technologies makes up 1.9% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 3.44% of Innoviz Technologies worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 350,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

INVZ stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,727.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

