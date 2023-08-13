Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BITO. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

