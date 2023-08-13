Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.72% of Pono Capital Two at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTWO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pono Capital Two in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,348,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter valued at $3,659,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter valued at $3,366,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter valued at $3,060,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pono Capital Two during the fourth quarter valued at $2,550,000. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pono Capital Two alerts:

Pono Capital Two Stock Up 0.1 %

PTWO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.