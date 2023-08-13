Cowen AND Company LLC Has $8.96 Million Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. ODP accounts for about 1.1% of Cowen AND Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in ODP were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ODP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ODP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ODP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ODP by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ODP from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,480.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 865,897 shares in the company, valued at $43,346,803.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 11,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $591,973.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 922,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,174,059.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,480.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,897 shares in the company, valued at $43,346,803.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,579 shares of company stock worth $4,952,897. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODP opened at $48.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

