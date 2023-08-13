Cowen AND Company LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Quantum FinTech Acquisition were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 309.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 137,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QFTA opened at $10.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.95.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

