Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 110 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.01. 2,029,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,128. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $486.54 and a 200 day moving average of $486.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.